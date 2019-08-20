CS Matiangi reshuffles top coast police bosses, to kill drug lord networks

The renewed war on drugs in the Coast by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has led to the reshuffle of top security bosses in the region.

The three affected officers are Coast Regional Police Commander Marcus Ocholla, County Police Commander Johnston Ipara and County Commissioner Evans Achoki.

Mr Ocholla will be replaced by Western Region Police Boss Rashid Yakub.

Mr Yakub is from the Administration Police (AP) unit which has since been merged with the Kenya Police.

Mr Ocholla has spent barely a year at the Coast since his appointment in January this year. He was serving in Eastern region before being posted to the Coast.

Mr Ipara, who last week was leading a search at wanted drug trafficking suspect Ali Punjani’s posh residence, has been moved to Uasin Gishu where he will swap positions with Mr Augustine Nthumbi.

Mr Ipara has served for three years as the Mombasa county police commander. He is the only police boos boss at the Coast who was not moved during a major reshuffle in January.

Meanwhile, Mr Achoki who has also served as the Mombasa county security committee chairman for close to four years has also been moved. He will now be in Marsabit County.

The reshuffle comes amid failure by the senior security officials to deal with the drug menace.

During last week’s crackdown, police ransacked Mr Punjani’s house and also that of Bofu Ward MCA Ahmed Salama.

Nothing concrete was found and this led to the unconditional release of Mr Salama.

Three people, including Mr Punjani’s wife Karka Sushmija, who were arrested at the tycoon’s house, were also released after police failed to put up a case against them.

Mr Ipara was moved due to the “shoddy” operation he led at Mr Punjani’s house.

It is believed that Mr Ipara was also on the spot for taking a battery of journalists into Mr Punjani’s palatial home during the operation.