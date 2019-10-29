CS Matiangi orders for disciplinary action against headteacher as KCPE commence

A headteacher at NYS Primary School in Gilgil has found himself in trouble when interior cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i evacuated candidates from a classroom with a leaking roof during KCPE exams.

The powerful CS has ordered disciplinary measures to be taken against the head teacher.

The teacher faces sanction for failing to alert relevant authorities that four classrooms needed urgent renovations to avoid putting pupils’ lives in danger.

The Interior CS however urged the county director of education to ensure that the school is allocated funds to renovate the affected classrooms.

Matiang’i witnessed the opening of the examination container and distribution at Gilgil DCC’s office.

The security boss was accompanied by Rift Valley coordinator George Natembeya.