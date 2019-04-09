CS Matiang’i issues urgent notice to Kenyans without ID Cards

The Huduma Namba registration exercise will help the Government identify Kenyans who don’t have identification documents, Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i announced on Tuesday.

The CS, while in a radio interview on Iqra FM, stated that anyone who does not have an ID card or a birth certificate should go to any Huduma Namba registration center in the country.

“Before roll out of the Huduma Namba program, I held a meeting with elected representatives from North Eastern Kenya. They were worried that their constituents do not have IDs.

“I told them that if anyone has a birth certificate but no ID, and an ID but no birth certificate, they will still get registered,” Dr. Matiang’i explained.

According to the CS, the Government has put in place measures through the offices of County and Deputy County Commissioners, chiefs and their assistants, to ensure that any Kenyan without an ID card or birth certificate will finally get one.

“By the end of the 45-day registration period, any Kenyan who’ll have applied for the identifying documents will have them,” he promised.