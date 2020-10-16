CS Matiangi humiliates DP Ruto, takes lead to welcome President, left hustler stranded

So, Protocol wise who is supposed to receive the president? Matiangi or Ruto? experts say this is an obvious protocol hitch but others are saying if indeed CS Matiangi is the Chief Minister (Prime Minister) then this is is very much in order, he ranks higher than DP when it comes to Cabinet matters.

Well, here are other top comments:

Michael Mwaura: Greedy matiangi out to edge ruto out. When Dp was campaigning 2017, Matiangi was farting in Karen.

Karan’Jah Karash:The good thing is that, no matter how hard someone disregards protocol, WSR is still the DP, the SECOND IN COMMAND!!

Nasrudin Lakes: The upcoming prime minister with The second in command Matiangi and the 2022 opposition leader!!

Protocols very well observed!!!



Mancharlo Junior Nyamori: Deputy president Fred Matiang’i is in control



Judy Natela: President Uhuru greeting his Deputy President Fred Matiangi while the opposition leader looks on.

Davies G Videz: Our humble God-fearing president Uhuru Kenyatta was received by Super CS Matiang’i and other government officials.

Robilito Nosnibor: Leo kieleweke mburogas have been briefed to bark loudest to remind us “baba is a statesman,he’s the best 2022 to succeed uhunye”, these are the real robots

Njite Babu David: Matiangi should understand that power comes and goes. There was Prof Saitoti, Maj Rrd Nkaissery et al so acheze chini na awache kiherehere

Mochache E. Eduh: Matiangi is in charge of security docket…this man is aware who will take after uhuru that’s why he’s humiliating the DP….Dp hataona hiyo kiti 😅😅😅

Alfred Kirunyu: If Uhuru can keep distance the way he has done to Ruto,hakuna corona ingekuaa,but its OK.we shall revisit!!!!!Wsr all the way

Colli Kip: The more you try to humiliate him the more we love him. If the president can’t solve their issues with his deputy. Dissolve the government and we will help you solve

Charjow Ojo: Dennis Itumbi, Super CS receiving CEO, asla anachungulia, hapo vipi

Obadiah Kimani Mbugua: Very calm.. and respecting his boss our Dp William samoei ruto..5th president… 167R