CS Matiangi dispatches security team to North Rift amid tension by bandits

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has dispatched a team of top security officials to the North Rift region following a fresh wave of insecurity in the area.

The high-level team includes the Secretary of Internal Security, GSU Commandant, and the RDU Commandant.

The three will join the Rift Valley regional security team to reinforce operational responses and lead firm action against criminal elements in in Baringo, West Pokot, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana and Laikipia counties.

“The persistent elements of misconduct and inter-communal squabbling have contributed to instability in the region thereby prompting the Government to take urgent action on this matter,” said Matiang’i in a statement to newsrooms on Thursday.

This comes in the wake of renewed inter-communal attacks leading to loss of lives, maiming, and destruction of property and livelihoods.

On Monday, four schools were closed in Arabal area, Baringo South after armed bandits attacked several villages on Sunday night injuring at least two people.