CS Matiangi chairs an all Gusii leaders meeting over Nyagarama burial arrangements

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has today afternoon chaired an all Gusii leaders meeting at his Harambee House Office. The meeting was attended by all Gusii leaders from Nyamira, Kisii and those in the diaspora counties of Nairobi (Simba Arati) and Nakuru (Hon Samwel Arama). The meeting was also attended by top civil servants from Gusii including Solicitor General Ken Ogeto among others.

Mzee Nyagarama is a quasi dynasty via his first wife the late Mama Doricas who was a sister to Hon George Lawrence Sagini Ndemo a member of LEGCO and later Kitutu MP, he served in the independence cabinet of Mzee Kenyatta. Mzee Semion Nyachae is also married from the Ndemo family.





Nyagarama was for long in the Tea sector management and had huge influence in tea producing areas.