CS Matiangi begins crackdown on outlawed Mungiki group

Following the emergence of Mungiki in Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said he will employ the same strategies used by former Security minister John Michuki to crush the sect.

Michuki on Thursday told journalists that police have so far arrested four members of the gang and are closing in on other suspects.

The Super CS also ordered the transfer of security chiefs with immediate effect to curb growing insecurity in the area.

President Uhuru Kenyatta dispatched CS Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to Gatundu following the brutal murder of George Kahuga last week by a gang believed to Mungiki.

Matiangi said: “I have been sent by the President following bad security reports that we have been receiving from Kiambu, which have even shocked us, especially from Gatundu South. I have also come to tell you that we will do our work,”

He said the Government will immediately deploy a special security team to deal with criminals in the county.

The CS also apologised to the Kiambu residents for the spate of crimes that have rocked the area recently.

The late Michuki employed ruthless tactics to crush Mungiki which had spread terror and death in some areas of the Central Province.

He issued a shoot-to-kill order in clampdown of the members of the proscribed group.