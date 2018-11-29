CS Matiangi at ground zero, See what he did to Police officers manning a Road Block

Interior CS FRED Matiangi today made a stop at Naivasha for a one-on-one with matatu operators, passengers and even police officers on the crackdown on rogue operators. Remember CS Matiangi is in charge of Interior not Transport CS whose boss is one James Macharia.

Matiangi’s visit was a suprise and he had fun with the passengers and the officers, see video below. Amazing stuff!

Blogger Wahome Thuku notes that one of the reasons the late Hon John Michuki (God rest his soul) succeeded and won the hearts of Kenyans was because of getting down to the service users to hear their opinion.











