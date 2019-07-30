CS Magoha rubbishes calls by VCs to stop university merger

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Monday dismissed vice-chancellors of public universities who are opposed to the merging of their institutions in the wake of financial crises.

Prof Magoha, while addressing media practitioners in Nairobi, insisted that it is the quality of education coming out of the universities that matters and not the number of institutions.

“I was given instructions by President Kenyatta after my appointment that no more new universities. We must bring sanity in the university education sector,” Prof Magoha told the meeting.

Last month, Prof Magoha asked the Vice-chancellors to come up with a merger plan but in their proposal, they rejected the idea, saying it not a priority.

In a 60-page document submitted to Prof Magoha, the vice-chancellors of 31 public universities instead proposed that institutions to be increased to 100, saying that by 2030, close to one million students will be joining universities.