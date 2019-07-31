CS Magoha cancels JKUAT PHD degrees

Hundreds of PhD graduates from Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology are at risk of having their degrees recalled after a government investigation revealed glaring anomalies in the processes leading to graduation.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has given the university’s senate three months to review 118 PhDs awarded during the 33rd graduation ceremony on June 21.

It accuses the institution of violating the universities’ standards and guidelines, which came into force in 2014.

Further, the university has been stopped from offering PhD programmes in its satellite campuses for lack of capacity. Notably, it cites a campus such as Mombasa, which has graduated 23 PhD students in the past three years but does not have a single professor.

JKUAT has also been asked to address questions raised by the commission in the investigations or risk having the degrees recalled. It will also have to review all its PhDs awarded in the past three graduations.