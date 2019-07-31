CS Magoha cancels JKUAT PHD degrees

Hundreds of PhD graduates from Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology are at risk of having their degrees recalled after a government investigation revealed glaring anomalies in the processes leading to graduation.
The Commission for University Education (CUE) has given the university’s senate three months to review 118 PhDs awarded during the 33rd graduation ceremony on June 21.
It accuses the institution of violating the universities’ standards and guidelines, which came into force in 2014.
Further, the university has been stopped from offering PhD programmes in its satellite campuses for lack of capacity. Notably, it cites a campus such as Mombasa, which has graduated 23 PhD students in the past three years but does not have a single professor.
JKUAT has also been asked to address questions raised by the commission in the investigations or risk having the degrees recalled. It will also have to review all its PhDs awarded in the past three graduations.
Comments
Anonymous says
That should also affect the present VC of Kabarak University who is a professor and has never been a senior lecturer nor an associate professor but he’s a professor right from graduating from phd.
There are lecturers to date who have been blocked by sadist VCs from promotion cos they are not from their tribes nor friend with benefits (academic whores).
As you do the jubillee prs in cancelling those phds with your arrogance, its the wicked arrongance of the regime of the day. Please are investing on high learning for useless guys like you giving jungle directives in trying to contral education. The country cannot be staved education by crook like you CS. You are bad for our education system and country.
Friend says
This is the good reason why kenya will never industrialise
That wish exist only in dreams
•Too many conveyor belt fake degrees
•every tom dick and harry has a fake degree chasing non existent white collar jobs yet have challenges contructing simple english sentenses
Bring back the blue collar job colleges which offered relevant skills to society