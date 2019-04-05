CS Kiunjuri spills beans on his alleged resignation letter

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri on Thursday night angrily disowned a letter circulating on social media that purported to notify President Uhuru Kenyatta of his resignation from the Cabinet.

Kiunjuri took to social media where he accused unidentified malicious people of penning the letter with an ill motive.

He added that he had called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the individuals behind his impersonation.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake letter circulating in the social media purporting that I have resigned.”

“Treat it with the contempt it deserves. It is the work of a desperate person who for reasons known to himself, would go to the lengths of forging and posting a letter of this kind. I have asked Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI, to investigate and take the necessary action,” Kiunjuri stated.

The CS spoke a day after President Kenyatta, in his State of the Nation Address, sought to assure public officials linked to various corruption scandals that they would be accorded a fair hearing.