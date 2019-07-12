CS Kiunjuri inflating maize imports, plans to LOOT the cash with TANGATANGA boss- MPs

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has is on the spot for allegedly protecting cartels within his ministry.

The CS now risks losing his job after seven members from the Rift Valley region asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire the CS.

According to the lawmakers, Kiunjuri has been sleeping on the job. They said that the cartels have taken control of his office.

Led by Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny, the legislators said that the ministry will remain the same as long as Kiunjiri remains in office.

Speaking during a press briefing at Panafric Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday, Kuttuny said that the CS must ensure that he acts in a responsible manner.

He questioned why the CS has been proposing to import more maize yet the farmers have been producing more than enough maize to feed the country.

“Kiunjuri must be accountable to the public. Any blame for excess importation of maize will be taken to his doorstep,” Kuttuny said.

He said that the cartels have been creating artificial maize shortages with the aim of importing more for their selfish gains. He said that the importation of maize will affect the agricultural sector in different ways.

Kiunjuri had said that the country has a shortage of 19 million bags of both animal and human feed.

He noted that there are plans to import more maize into the country. The lawmakers also said that unless President Kenyatta does something, farmers will continue to languish in abject poverty.