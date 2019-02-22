CS Kiunjuri, Chelugui tops the list of cabinet secretaries President Uhuru could send home

It now emerges that all is set as President Uhuru Kenyatta readies himself to send a number of his Cabinet Secretaries home.

This comes at a time when 4 members of his CSs are being investigated over alleged involvement in graft.

The group being investigated by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) includes Water and Irrigation CS Simon Chelugui.

Chelugui is being probed over several dam scandals since his appointment in 2017 and is set for a date with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the same.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri whose woes have been running since he took over the docket at the same time as Chelugui is also on the list.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, Kiunjuri will have to explain himself on the scandal surrounding the procurement of subsidized fertilizer meant for farmers.

“Both Mr Chelugui and Mr Kiunjuri will be summoned to help us unravel the scandals,” Kinoti told the Friday Nation.

This comes only days after Tourism CS Najib Balala was questioned over a Ksh100 fraudulent contract saga and 4 days later, DCI detectives questioned Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

Kinoti confirmed that he sent his detectives to Rotich’s home to record statements on Monday, regarding the CS’s possible involvement in the dam scandals.

“It is true I sent my officers to him to record a statement,” he added.

Uhuru has been very vocal about his readiness to deal with corrupt officials lately.

He chaired a cabinet meeting on Monday which the paper claims might have been a last supper for the four and more others considered a let down to Uhuru who is keen on leaving a legacy.

Uhuru is not new to such and fired five Ministers accused of corruption in his first term.