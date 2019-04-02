CS Keter staring at an impeachment for disappointing President Uhuru

Several leaders in Kenya have been calling upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack government officials who have failed to deliver.

Amid probes into various corruption allegations, Energy CS Charles Keter risks an impeachment motion in Parliament for allegedly failing to implement President Kenyatta’s directive to connect a Wajir area to the national grid.

Eldas MP Aden Keynan has pledged to sponsor a censure motion against the Energy CS for ignoring to solve Wajir electricity problems as the President ordered. Keynan said that in 2017 Uhuru, while campaigning in Wajir, promised to have the area connected to the national grid. But it hasn’t happened two years on. The Eldas lawmaker told journalists he will move the censure motion in two weeks if the Energy CS does not act. He accused the CS of failing the President through ‘blatant refusal’ to implement Uhuru’s promise. Eldas Member of Parliament, Adan Keynan plans to sponsor a motion in Parliament to remove Energy Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter. This is over failure to supply electricity to Wajir and its environs. #KTNPrime pic.twitter.com/m9cO1h9vGM — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) April 1, 2019