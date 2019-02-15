CS Balala sues Standard Newspaper, says home wasn’t raided

Tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala has sued the standard newspaper for defamatory headline it had published on the Friday standard.



The newspaper alleged that the home of the former mvita mp was raided by Directorate of crimiinal investigations department in a corruption scandal involving 100 million.

The standard said “Mr Balala is being investigated for allegedly awarding a Sh100 million contract, through single sourcing, to a local company to offer unspecified services during expos held in Nairobi two years ago.”



“The detectives are said to have secretly mounted the operation after obtaining search warrants following intelligence reports that the company is allegedly a conduit for State officers to siphon public funds.”

Through his affidavit, Balala said he was not aware of such activities in all his homes and that such were false information.

The CS is said to have contracted the company during the 2016/2017 financial year to offer various services during the circuit of exhibitions held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi.

One event was held from February 23 to 26, 2017.

The contract was for hosting various expos under a programme to aid in the recovery of the Tourism docket whose performance had been struggling.