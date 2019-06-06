Tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala has banned use of bottles, straws and related products in all national parks,national reserves, conservation areas and any other wildlife designated areas.
Balala urged local and foreign tourist to abide by law in those restricted areas.
The ban which has been gazetted will take effect on 4th June 2020.
CS Balala bans use of bottles, straws and related products in all national parks
Tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala has banned use of bottles, straws and related products in all national parks,national reserves, conservation areas and any other wildlife designated areas.
Comments
