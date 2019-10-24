Kenya Today

CS Amina Mohamed angers Kenyans after dumping netball team in the cold

By Carol Radul via fb

PLEASE Try not to cry… THIS is our National Women’s Netball Team. They left Kenya last Thursday night to participate in the Africa Cup Championship in CapeTown. 18- 23rd Oct. Government got them air tickets and visas. On arrival at their hotel on Friday morning they were denied entry because “your government has not paid.” The girls went to the tournament venue; showered in a gym and played their first game later that day on empty stomachs. A Kenyan who lives in Cape Town and knew one team member felt sorry for them, bought them bread and milk and took them to a lodge owned by a Cameroonian lady who agreed to house them as “your government settles the bill.” The Cameroonian lady has been feeding them when she can afford to, at her cost but most of the time, the girls sleep hungry. They won one game against Malawi but lost all the others. The girls are due to leave tomorrow though the lodge owner will retain some passports until bills are cleared. When contacted yesterday by officials from the team, the government ALLEGEDLY said: “before issuing payment for hotels we need three different quotes to show why a particular hotel was selected.” That was yesterday. The girls have been hustling since Friday morning. I broke down while speaking to someone on the ground a few minutes ago. I have tried to call the Sports Ministry but no answer. This is shameful and disgusting. These girls deserve better and sadly this isn’t the first team facing such an issue. This is the #ShameOfRepresentingKenya in Sport.

  1. shame on her. imagine she did not feel any shame! Let her stop looting the money in the ministry and help these sportsmen and women to travel back to their home country.

