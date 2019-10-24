CS Amina Mohamed angers Kenyans after dumping netball team in the cold

By Carol Radul via fb

PLEASE Try not to cry… THIS is our National Women’s Netball Team. They left Kenya last Thursday night to participate in the Africa Cup Championship in CapeTown. 18- 23rd Oct. Government got them air tickets and visas. On arrival at their hotel on Friday morning they were denied entry because “your government has not paid.” The girls went to the tournament venue; showered in a gym and played their first game later that day on empty stomachs. A Kenyan who lives in Cape Town and knew one team member felt sorry for them, bought them bread and milk and took them to a lodge owned by a Cameroonian lady who agreed to house them as “your government settles the bill.” The Cameroonian lady has been feeding them when she can afford to, at her cost but most of the time, the girls sleep hungry. They won one game against Malawi but lost all the others. The girls are due to leave tomorrow though the lodge owner will retain some passports until bills are cleared. When contacted yesterday by officials from the team, the government ALLEGEDLY said: “before issuing payment for hotels we need three different quotes to show why a particular hotel was selected.” That was yesterday. The girls have been hustling since Friday morning. I broke down while speaking to someone on the ground a few minutes ago. I have tried to call the Sports Ministry but no answer. This is shameful and disgusting. These girls deserve better and sadly this isn’t the first team facing such an issue. This is the #ShameOfRepresentingKenya in Sport.

Sentiments from Kenyans;

I mean…. I'm running out of words for this. Every. Damn. Day. Where's the Minister of Congratulations? https://t.co/S14xRhdKFW — Yvonne Okwara-Matole (@YvonneOkwara) October 23, 2019

Minister of Congratulations threatened the Netball team that if they don’t retract that statement they’re never leaving South Africa! I don’t have proof right now but haven’t we seen this criminal regime do worse to other Kenyan? They exiled Miguna with his 13 court orders! — Chris-Leo (@Ngaruthi) October 23, 2019

You people need to give Minister of Congratulations a Break. She was chilling at Foreign Affairs, then she appeared Intelligent and the Powers that be decided that she needs to go to EDUCATION. Heh!! Kumbe alikuwa na mchezo mingi, ikabidi amepelekwa kwa MICHEZO!! #JKLive — Brian Osoro (@brayanosoro) October 23, 2019

Our minister of sport should be changed to "minister of congratulations " #ShameOfRepresentingKenya https://t.co/yYkixp9pEd — Amdany 🇰🇪 (@Bushfeket) October 23, 2019