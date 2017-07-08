Considering that High Court already declared Tallying at Constituency Level final; yet Bomas of Kenya continue to be shut down to the public; allegations of election rigging cannot be more true. What did Nkaissery go to do at Bomas? Who else was there? What security installations are being erected there? Who killed Gen. Nkaissery? What does President Uhuru know?
CRITICAL QUESTIONS Government Cannot Answer on General Nkaissery’s SUDDEN DEATH
Comments
fisi/ cholera says
untimely death so so painful rip soldier with honor
fisi/ cholera says
in GOD we trust .let all be as he wills .the writing is on the wall
julius says
Hakuna wizi wa kura.
Hakuna . wizi . wa . kuraaaaaa
Hakunaaa wiziiii waaa kuraaaaaaaaa
Jubilee don’t joke this time.
Hata wewe mwenye unasuport jubilee.
Know this. That God will not leave satanic actions in this elections.
U will see if u try rigging.
God hear Kenyans.in Jesus name Amen Amen
