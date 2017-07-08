Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

CRITICAL QUESTIONS Government Cannot Answer on General Nkaissery’s SUDDEN DEATH

CRITICAL QUESTIONS Government Cannot Answer on General Nkaissery’s SUDDEN DEATH

4 Comments

Considering that High Court already declared Tallying at Constituency Level final; yet Bomas of Kenya continue to be shut down to the public; allegations of election rigging cannot be more true. What did Nkaissery go to do at Bomas? Who else was there? What security installations are being erected there? Who killed Gen. Nkaissery? What does President Uhuru know?

Comments

  3. Hakuna wizi wa kura.
    Hakuna . wizi . wa . kuraaaaaa
    Hakunaaa wiziiii waaa kuraaaaaaaaa
    Jubilee don’t joke this time.
    Hata wewe mwenye unasuport jubilee.

    Know this. That God will not leave satanic actions in this elections.
    U will see if u try rigging.

    God hear Kenyans.in Jesus name Amen Amen

    Reply Report comment

  4. Hakuna wizi wa kura.
    Hakuna . wizi . wa . kuraaaaaa
    Hakunaaa wiziiii waaa kuraaaaaaaaa
    Jubilee don’t joke this time.
    Hata wewe mwenye unasuport jubilee.

    Know this. That God will not leave satanic actions in this elections.
    U will see if u try rigging.

    God hear Kenyans.in Jesus name Amen Amen

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer