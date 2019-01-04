Cries from Liverpool after they were robbed one goal against Mancity in a 1-2 loss

GOAL LINE TECHNOLOGY FAILURE

Liverpool suffered the first defeat of the season after losing 1-2 to defending champions Manchester City on Thursday night.

However, the Reds’ supporters were left angry as they questioned the accuracy of goal-line technology. Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane ensured City close the gap to four points while Roberto Firmino’s leveler turned to be a consolation.



Liverpool fans feel the game could have been a lot different following a chaotic goalmouth scramble during the first-half.

Sadio Mane struck the post for Liverpool before John Stones cleared the loose ball at his own keeper before cannoning towards his own goalline. Incredibly the England international managed to respond quickly and somehow hooked the ball away from goal, with replays later showing it was just 1.12cm away from being declared a goal.

Although goal-line technology was introduced to provide a definite answer on such controversial matters, some Liverpool fans think the system needs to be revised after it denied them the lead.