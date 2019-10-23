Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Cries as Kibra residents sell their IDs in Karen, twitter in a mess

Cries as Kibra residents sell their IDs in Karen, twitter in a mess

Leave a Comment

It has come to our attention that KIEMS kits were taken to Karen amidst tight security and a delegate of Kibra residents are already voting. The voters were stripped of any device that can record.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies