Cries as Kibra residents sell their IDs in Karen, twitter in a mess

It has come to our attention that KIEMS kits were taken to Karen amidst tight security and a delegate of Kibra residents are already voting. The voters were stripped of any device that can record.

DP Ruto knows that in a perfect contest, Mariga stands no chance to win, at all. That’s why he dishes handouts to Kibra voters at his Karen home.#StopBuyingIDs — Lisomo (@Lisomo2) October 23, 2019

Mariga don't be lured to bad politics of hatred, division, sycophancy, conmanship, corruption, arrogance, appetite for others properties and vengeance! You are above all these thus play safe and wise and tell them to #StopBuyingIDs in Kibra! It will backfire #HandsOffUhuruPark pic.twitter.com/6YD5QFpHNs — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) October 23, 2019

Kimwarer Arap Mashamba and SINDIYO are engaging in a dangerous game. We already reported the buying of IDs in Kibra to authorities, they did not act on it. Nisikie mtu akisema msichukue Sheria mkononi #StopBuyingIDs — Micheal Wanga (@MichealWanga) October 23, 2019

The alleged buying of votes , KIEMS Kits sent to addresses & 'community leaders' collecting IDso… Even if 20% is true, why is Tangatanga so against protecting are democratic process#StopBuyingIDs — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) October 23, 2019

Itumbi is bragging on how he has access to KIEMS KITS and its software. Thanks to @IEBCKenya's Muhati for aiding #StopBuyingIDs — Micheal Wanga (@MichealWanga) October 23, 2019