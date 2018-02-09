CRACKS In Foreign Missions, Canada Betrays USA Ambassador Godec, Slumps Uhuru For Human Rights Violations

Cracks has emerged among the Western Countries over Jubilee regime’s human rights violations. American anbd United Kingdom that have previously whipped other Western allies into condemning Opposition is now finding itself lonely after the dramatic arrest and deportation of NRM-Kenya leader General Miguna Miguna.

Other foreigh missions that are said to be against Uhuru’s emerging autocratic rule include; Canada, European Union, Norway, Germany, Swiss, France, Australia, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Belgium & Luxermburg and Denamrk. Only United Kingdom and United States are keen on babysitting Uhuru, a source inside the EU mission was overheard.

On Thursday (Yesterday) the Canadian government expressed concern over human rights violations in Kenya, including the television shutdown and crackdown on opposition leaders.

In a statement issued on Wednesday on its website, Global Affairs Canada urged the Kenya government to uphold the law.

“As a friend to Kenya, Canada is deeply concerned by some of the Government of Kenya’s recent actions, including the unlawful detention of opposition members without due process or access to counsel, and the shutdown of, and restrictions on, certain media outlets.

“We urge the Government of Kenya to uphold its Constitution, to allow freedom of expression and to respect court orders, including those that order the release of those granted bail,” the statement says.

Canada also urged Kenyans to unite and peacefully solve their differences‎.

It said a free media and respect of the law are essential in a democracy. The statement comes in the wake of harassment of Opposition politicians linked to the January 30th Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s ‘inaugration’ as people’s president.

International barrister and NRM-K leader general Miguna Miguna was arrested over the matter and held incommunicado for over five days , he was later deported, despite court orders to release him on bond.

The government also shut down four television stations on January 30, following the live broadcast of the Nasa ‘swearing-in’ ceremony at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

The Editors’ Guild chairman who is the NTV Managing editor Linus Kakai had earlier said that media houses were warned against live coverage of the event.

Activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court and sued government agencies over the shutdown and obtained an order on February 1 suspending the government directive to switch off the television stations. He however barred from serving the order at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).