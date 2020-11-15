COVID-19 is erasing us. Systematically, nobody knows the algorithm it’s using

By Prof Lukoye W’Atwoli

One thing only. For the philosophers of the future.

COVID-19 is erasing us. Systematically, but pretty randomly when we do not know the algorithm it’s using.

When it’s done, we’ll meet (those of us who’ll still be here) and wonder about all the people prematurely erased. Deleted. Missing.

We’ll refer someone to a brilliant colleague in town, only to get a call back that the colleague is no more. COVID-19. We’ll call up our child’s teacher to see where we start after the pandemic, only to get no answer, and to later be told that the teacher succumbed. To COVID-19.

We’ll ask our friends what happened to the newspaper guy at the corner near our house, and be told that he doesn’t come any more. Erased. By COVID-19.

We’ll meet up at family reunions, diminished in size and stature, and wonder what happened to our raucous cousin, only to be told that we’ll not be seeing this cousin again. Because of COVID-19.

The world is being reformatted. By a virus. And nobody knows what code it’s using.

We must keep safe long enough to see this post-COVID-19 world.

Jerome Ogala adds:

KMPDU says four senior specialists have died in the last 24 hours: Dr Emarah Ashraf, Dr Vladimir Schuckin, Dr Hudson Inyangala and Dr Robert Ayisi

My heartfelt sympathies to the kith and kin of these patriots, the others who died before, and other medical workers who have succumbed to this virus

I also hope, they weren’t infected because of sub-standard or unavailability of protective gear

Today, I am sending salaams to my relatives and friends (and even enemies) who work as health service providers, on behalf of all hoof eaters

As I’ve observed before, a warrior is never appreciated until when the village is under attack and now that the village is under siege by COVID-19, all our eyes are on you

Cheers all health practitioners. We celebrate you