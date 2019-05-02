PAIN as Court Suspends Governor Kidero’s hearing in the Sh 213 million case

Former Nairobi Govern Dr Evans Kidero’s efforts to challenge his prosecution have been halted. This is after the High court temporarily suspended the hearing of his case in which Kidero is challenging his prosecution in the Sh 213 million case.

The hearing which was scheduled to commence on Monday next week has been stayed by Judge John Onyiego.

The Judge said he will deliver comprehensive ruling on May 17 after Kidero argued that the charge of conspiracy leveled against him is defective.

Kidero appealed to the high court after Magistrate Douglas Ogoti dismissed his application in which he claimed the charges were defective and that he ought to be tried separately.

The former governor and ten others were last year charged in court accused of conspiring to commit fraud which led to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014, and January 25, 2016 for services not rendered.

But he faulted the charge sheet, arguing that the crime of fraud is not known in law, citing the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003 which he argued does not define the alleged offence.