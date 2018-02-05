BREAKING: Court Rules IG Boinnet Is In Contempt Of Court, Ordered To Appear In Person With Miguna 9am Tomorrow

IG JOSEPH Boinnet ordered to appear in court in person and to bring along Miguna Miguna tomorrow at 9am.

High Court judge Kimaru ruled the IG and DCIO were in contempt of court and directed DPP to serve both to appear in person and also bring along Miguna Miguna.

Justice Luka Kimaru had ordered the Inspector General of police and the DCI to produce Miguna Miguna in court today at 2pm but again there was no response from police.

Justice Kimaru has categorical that IG Joseph Boinnet and the new DCI George Kinoti should comply with the order.

Having to comply with the order Justice Kimaru issued a fresh order demanding IG and DCIO appear in court to tomorrow 9am and also brimg along Miguna Miguna.

The DPP’s office said they were having difficulties getting instructions from police.

State lawyer Peter Malinyani told Justice Kimaru that Nairobi DCI boss Ireri Kamwende told them he has no instructions regarding the opposition politician’s release.

The lawyer said he could not respond to the suit as had earlier directed by the judge on Friday.

The police had been required to produce Miguna, the NRM general in court on Monday morning.

However, when parties appeared before the judge, Malinyani said: “Unfortunately, police are not cooperating and I have no instructions.”

The judge observed that the DPP’s office was in charge of criminal investigations and should ensure the orders are complied with.

“I want the applicant to be brought before court for me to give further directions. Tell the IG and DCI that I do not want confrontations.”

“Let us do what is expected and we work together,” justice Kimaru said.