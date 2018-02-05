BREAKING: Court Rules IG Boinnet Is In Contempt Of Court, Ordered To Appear In Person With Miguna 9am Tomorrow

IG JOSEPH Boinnet ordered to appear in court in person and to bring along Miguna Miguna tomorrow at 9am.
High Court judge Kimaru ruled the IG and DCIO were in contempt of court and directed DPP to serve both to appear in person and also bring along Miguna Miguna.
Justice Luka Kimaru had ordered the Inspector General of police and the DCI to produce Miguna Miguna in court today at 2pm but again there was no response from police.
Justice Kimaru has categorical that IG Joseph Boinnet and the new DCI George Kinoti should comply with the order.
Having to comply with the order Justice Kimaru issued a fresh order demanding IG and DCIO appear in court to tomorrow 9am and also brimg along Miguna Miguna.
The DPP’s office said they were having difficulties getting instructions from police.
State lawyer Peter Malinyani told Justice Kimaru that Nairobi DCI boss Ireri Kamwende told them he has no instructions regarding the opposition politician’s release.
The lawyer said he could not respond to the suit as had earlier directed by the judge on Friday.
The police had been required to produce Miguna, the NRM general in court on Monday morning.
However, when parties appeared before the judge, Malinyani said: “Unfortunately, police are not cooperating and I have no instructions.”
The judge observed that the DPP’s office was in charge of criminal investigations and should ensure the orders are complied with.
“I want the applicant to be brought before court for me to give further directions. Tell the IG and DCI that I do not want confrontations.”
“Let us do what is expected and we work together,” justice Kimaru said.
Comments
Philip says
whoever is drawing our country back to dictatorship will face the wrath of God!will….
mugambi says
Kenya is treading to a boiling point.
Rey says
It must be one William Ruto
stanlaw says
kenya is not ahome of jubilee party or nasa team but is for us kenyans.why is it that the three body of the gvnt cant work together?it is true that kenya is divided & let as wait and you see smoke in the next few months
Anonymous says
It’s hard working under a fraudster regime. They commit their crimes and expect their boss to go in, it they fail to produce the champion true kenyan tomorrow.
Huo ndo ufala ya wezi was matokeo wa uchaguzi.
Anonymous says
It’s truly the signs of an illegitimate government
Anonymous says
1.When Ouko disappeared and the government were distracting people with all sorts of things, only to find his burnt body at Mt. Alila Hills, burnt and left for hyenas to feast on
2. When JM Kariuki dissapeared, The Government we’re in denial of his where about, only for his mutilated body be found in Ngong Hills left for hyenas to feast on
3. When Willy Kimani disappeared in the hands of the police, the government was in denial, soon his body was found lying killed in plain thicket
4. Musa do dissapeaed, government said they were not aware of his where about, only to be found dead and naked in Karura forest
5.Jackob Juma disappeared and met the same fate at the hands of the government!
6. Hezekia Oyugi, openly said he didn’t need a lawyer and was willing to testify on Robert Ouko’s death; next he was swiftly looked in by the Kenya government. Released when his body had taken debilitating effect of mysterious injection, released when too weak to survive. Airlifted to London not to die on government hand. In a few weeks, dead!
7. Ambala and Ongili, same fate
8. Alexander Muge, criticizing the government; staged road accident, dead!
9. Marie Seroney, pronounced that KANU was dead. Was locked up, never came out alive.
The list of other assasinations committed in the hands of the Kenya government like Tom Mboya, are not even included here. So when Miguna’s lawyer Khaminwa fear that he may not be alive, he has a good reason to be apprehensive, because the government of Kenya has a bad record when it comes to abusing its citizens, especially during Jomo Kenyatta’s regime. The only U.S. Ambassadour who made straddle changes and introduce multi party in Kenya was Smith Hempstone, this businessman don’t care about anything apart from his interest. People say he has overstayed his tenure, they are yawning for a change. America is known as a beacon of hope, democracy and human rights, which he turns a blind eye on. Collect the hay when the sun shines! Who cares.
Anonymous says
mnawawa mkizaa mitoto kusababu za ujinga na kugopa kikuyu .