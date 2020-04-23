Court prohibits Mediamax Network Limited from implementing pay cut

Its a reprieve for Mediamax network employees, the parent company for K24 TV, Kameme TV, Milele FM, The People Daily Newspaper among other brands after the High Court Thursday afternoon barred the company from implementing the 20 to 50 percent salary cuts.

In a ruling this afternoon, in an application filed under a certificate of urgency Labour Court judge Byram ongaya, ordered that the Mediamax has been prohibited from terminating the respective contracts of service or discriminating the affected petitioners or forcing them to take a salary cut.

The respondent (Mediamax) has however been directed if it fails to meet its financial obligation to permit the affected persons to take leave of absence without pay for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subject to exhaustion of any annual pending leave, parties have been encouraged to enter a mutual agreement about the respective contracts of service in the view of any adverse effects flowing from the COVID-19. situation with a view of recording a consent in court. Ruled Judge Ongaya.

Mediamax is now set to be served in 2 days and further orders to be given on May 7th pending further interpretation of the court.

Employees from Mediamax, including K24 TV, PD Newspaper and several radio stations protested the intolerable pay cuts that were communicated by Acting ceo Ken Ngaruiya. A divisive figure in the company according to employees. The notice was served this past Friday, 17th and was set to affect April salaries.