BREAKING: COURT Nullifies Nomination Of 12 ODM Legislators, Sent Home By Rongo Judge

Twelve legislators/MCAs nominated to Migori County Assembly by the ODM party have been sent home after a landmark ruling by a Rongo court.

The twelve MCAs had been nominated to serve at the Migori County Assembly as per IEBC rules of nominations.

The court found that the orange party’s nomination list had offended the gender balance required under the constitution.

The presiding judge further directed ODM officials to come up with a new nominations list that would ensure that the two third gender rule was upheld.

Its fresh in the minds of many Kenyans that the party bungled the nominations exercise and that the party list submitted by the nominating committee had names of people whose membership was questioned. Remember the storm on nomination of senator Miss Chebeni?

It is said that names submitted to the national office for final endorsement were replaced.

Among those that served in the ODM nominations committee include national party officials Ogle Karani, Hon Junet Mohammed and Youth league president John Brown Ketora.