BREAKING: Court Nullifies Election Of Jubilee’s Hon Konchella As Kilgoris MP, Big Win For KANU’s Sunkuli

The Court of Appeal has nullified the election of Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchella.

This follows a successful petition by former powerful Internal Security Minister Julius Sunkuli during former President Daniel Moi’s tenure.

Sunkuli had earlier argued that the election was marred by malpractices and ballot paper stuffing hence discrediting the poll as free and fair.

Former Internal Security Minister Julius Sunkuli. The Court of Appeal has nullified the election of Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchella after a succesful petition by Sunkuli. (Courtesy)

The former Minister claimed the Constituency returning officer, IEBC staff and the police joined forces to manipulate the results to the Jubilee MP’s favour.

Former Kenyan envoy to China Julius Sunkuli told a court that results declaring Gideon Konchellah winner of the August 8 parliamentary elections were doctored. Tesifying in a Kericho court, Mr Sunkuli accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of altering poll results in favour of Mr Konchella.

Sunkuli had vied for the seat on a Kanu party ticket but lost to Konchella, who vied through Jubilee Party.

The former ambassador contested IEBC’s copies of forms 35A presented in court, which he said were different from what was provided to him. He said the results were altered in favor of Jubilee and Konchella.