BREAKING: Court Nullifies Jubilee’s Hon Juma Maone’s Election in the August 8th Polls, Fresh Election Ordered

A Kwale Court on Tuesday nullified Kinondo MCA Juma Maone’s win in the August 8 General Election and ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Comission (IEBC) to conduct a fresh election within 30 days.

In her ruling, Justice Doreen Mulucho cited massive irregularities as her reason for nullifying the poll.

Hamisi Pweza, a candidate had moved to court to contest Mr. Maone’s win in the election. Mr. Pweza was seeking orders to bar IEBC from declaring the Jubilee candidate winner of the poll, he said that they had gathered the same number of votes (2600).

The court also ordered Mr. Maone to pay IEBC and Mr. Pweza KSh.100,000 each as costs for the case.