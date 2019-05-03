Court frees AP officer Eric Musila accused of killing musician Diana Chelele, cites lack of evidence

Naivasha High court has acquitted Eric Musila, an Administrative Police officer accused of killing his ex-wife Kalenjin musician Diana Musila Chelele.

The judge has cited shoddy probe and insufficient evidence.Eric Musila, an Administration Police officer in the VIP Protection Unit, was acquitted by a Naivasha court after a three-year trial. He was accused of killing Chelele on January 7, 2016 at Kapkwen in Bomet County. Mr Musila has already been found guilty of killing Eldoret-based land surveyor Eliud Kipchirchir Yego. The judgement made on April 9, 2019 was delivered at the Kisumu Law Courts by High Court Judge Tripsisa Cherere on behalf of Justice David Majanja. He was accused of killing Mr Yego in 2012 alongside his now deceased wife Chelele.