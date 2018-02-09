BREAKING: Court Dismisses Petition Against Governor Mutua, Orders Wavinya Ndeti To Pay 10Million Costs

High Court sitting in Machakos on Friday upheld the election of Governor Alfred Mutua. Justice Aggrey Muchelule ruled that the petition lodged by Hon Wavinya Ndeti lacked merit.

“The petition lacks merit…the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted a free, fair and credible election,” said Judge Muchelule.

The former Kathiani MP and Wiper candidate was ordered to pay Sh10 million suit costs. In her application Wavinya argued Machakos Governor election was marred with irregularities and that IEBC erroneously declared Mutua the winner . She also alleged that Governor Mutua used county resources including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election, contravening election laws.

Wavinya wanted the court to nullify Mutua’s win and order a fresh election. In his defense Mutua maintained that he was re-elected fairly. The Judge however in his ruling stated that Wavinya’s petition lacked solid evidence.

Wavinya was represented by lawyer Daniel Maanzo. All indications were that she will win but its been ruled otherwise. She is free to appeal the decision.