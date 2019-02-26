Court declines request to exhume the late Hon. Ntimama’s body for DNA test

A man alleging to be the son of former minister William ole Ntimama’s son has been dealt a major blow after the High Court ruled against him.

The man, George Kariuki, alias George Kariuki Ntimama, has asked the deceased’s body to be exhumed in order to ascertain his party before the court dismissed the case.

Justice William Musyoka said that the man could obtain the DNA from the living children and there is no need to exhume the body as requested.

Musyoka also said that Kariuki was unable to prove the paternity case when the ex-minister was still alive only to rush to court when he is no more.

He reminded the complainant that he had more than 30 years to prove that Ole Ntimama was his father but he failed. He said that exhuming the body of the ex-minister was a waste of time and disturbing his eternal peace.

“The court notes that the petitioner had a long time, more than 30 years, within which he could have sought to be recognized,” said Musyoka in part, as quoted by Standard.

Musyoka also said that the man had not given the court enough reasons to allow for the exhumation of the body. He further noted that the move could be a sign of violation of the religious as well as cultural beliefs of the community of the deceased.

In 2016, Kariuki attempted to stop the burial of the late ex-minister but his efforts proved futile.