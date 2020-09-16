BREAKING: Council of Governors shuts down all County Government services, Senate fails to pass Revenue Sharing

County services will be paralysed across the country from tomorrow (Thursday September 17, 2020).

This is after the senators failed to pass the revenue sharing formula.

In a statement on Wednesday, CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said county health facilities will not permit any new inpatient admissions.

Oparanya said all non-essential services have been hereby suspended and county employees have been advised to proceed on leave for two weeks.

“Due to the ongoing stalemate @Senate_KE on funds flow County Governments have no choice but to proceed to shutdown and suspend all non-essential services,” the statement posted on twitter reads in part.

County Governments have been advised to issues notices as follows:

✅County Health services will not permit any inpatient admissions. They will only provide minimal outpatient services — Council of Governors (@KenyaGovernors) September 16, 2020

Oparanya said county staff, including frontline health workers, have not been paid for three months.

He said that 47 devolved units are suffering and the only way to end their pain is for the National Treasury to release funds for running operations.

The Senate for the 10th time failed to reach a consensus on the best formula to share revenue among counties.

This was even after President Uhuru Kenyatta personally intervened and promised to add Sh50 billion in the next financial year to cushion counties that were losing money.