County Assembly shuts down as MCA tests positive for Covid-19

All operations at the Nandi County Assembly offices in Kapsabet have been suspended.

This is after one of the members tested positive for COVID-19.

Tinderet Ward MCA Kipkurui Chepkwony is said to have contracted the disease before the county assembly resumed its sittings.

According to County Assembly Speaker Joshua Kiptoo, the lawmaker immediately isolated himself out of his family and Assembly Members for the required duration and he is now improving.

The County Assembly has also been fumigated as expected.

Nandi County Assembly had been on recess from July 16, 2020 and was scheduled to resume sittings on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Consequently, all county assembly members and staff will now have to undergo mandatory testing.

The Speaker said it is only on conclusion of the mass testing that he will communicate the way forward with regards to resumption of sessions.