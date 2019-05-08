Council of Governors forms committee to look into Governor Waititu’s bizarre spending

Council of Governors has on Tuesday formed a committee to look into Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s bizarre spending. The committee will provide a report in two weeks time.

On shocking Kiambu budget that emerged last month, Babayao maintained that his county didn’t plan or made any expenditures as exposed by Auditor General.

In the report, Kiambu budget has allocated funds to peacekeeping in South Sudan, allocated funds to retired presidents, free primary education and shown some funds went to state house.

“The items were not in the Kiambu County Budgets nor were they in the expenditure reports submitted to the controller of budgets.” Babayao reinstated.

As a way amicably solving the issue that has attracted public interest, the council of governor formed a committee that shall work to provide a detail report.

Waititu who appeared before the Senate last week has welcomed the decision.

“I fully support the decision taken by the Council of Governors’ today to form a multi-stakeholder Committee chaired by the Controller of a budget and comprising of CoG, National Treasury and the Auditor General who will submit a full report on the matter in 14 days. I remain committed to serving the people of Kiambu and Kenyans at large.” read part of Waititu’s post.