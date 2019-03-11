Corruption is DP Ruto’s stronghold, he will be elected president despite scandals

By E Njega

Anyone who thinks Ruto cannot become president because of corruption allegations and perceptions should think twice. The Jubilee duo was elected in 2013 with charges of murder, rape and arson on their head. Nothing has changed.

Is this not the country that has elected Waititu, Joho, Sonko, Waiguru, Shollei and what have you? What would be shocking, abnormal or unexpected in Ruto’s election?

Corruption allegations are a qualification for leadership in Kenya. In most cases they are more than an added advantage. Such an allegation are an asset not a liability.

Kenyans run on 2KB of memory. By 2022 they will have forgotten so many things. Nobody should underestimate the risk of a Ruto presidency. By 2022 all you will be hearing is “all politicians are thieves.”

In Kenya, politicians have weaponised, hypnotised and zombified the poor. The masses will buy any story.

People say that no revolution will happen in Kenya without the middle class. I say no revolution will happen in this country until the masses establish the link between their poverty and politics. Sadly, poverty has been normalised to the extent that the poor wear it like a badge of honour.



H.E UHURU's crusade against corruption is religious and constitutional call to arms…as the GENERAL leading the Kenyan people he must lead from the FRONT with a SWORD and action and not just endless threats and scary rhetoric. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) March 8, 2019

Listening to Citizen’s Jambo Radio. This gentleman claims that Baba has gone quite on corruption. He is wondering, “kwani Baba amekua Baba kambo?” — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) March 11, 2019

Kwani the other name of Jubilee was ethnic exclusion and national disunity and corruption? I don’t understand those opposed to handshake 🤷🏿‍♂️ | @JunetMohamed https://t.co/oY0pChkpiP — DD (@Disembe) March 11, 2019

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket now says it is wrong for some leaders to politicize the war against corruption in pretense of defending their kinsman. #KBCLunchTimeNews ^CW pic.twitter.com/dwITxinAlm — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 11, 2019