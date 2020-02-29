CORRUPTION at Ministry of Education and National Police Service

By Kennedy Mijungu

CORRUPTION; MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE

After complains were raised over the TSC medical /police medical and poor services by then the umbrella tenderer AON MiNET and AAR insurance the Cartel lend by JAYESH SAINI OF INDIAN ORIGIN have changed tact now instead pf using AON MINET as the administrator they have brought in ZAMARA insurance brokers. Zamara insurance Brokers is related to pioneer insurance company.

The two companies have same director JAMES OLUBAI a former actuarial consultant for NHIF.Olubai works closely with Jayesh and severally His company pioneer insurance co has been mentioned in corruption dealings involving NHIF AND KENYA POLICE SERVICES group life scheme he brother holders’ stake for him in pioneer and his the executive director At zamara. Below are the tender opening results for recently floated tender for

NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE MEDICAL

1: Explico insurance company ltd

Bid price Kshs 28.411 billion.

Tender security bond Kshs 2m from monarch insurance company

2: LIC insurance holdings ltd consortium

Bid price Kshs 6.9 billion and Kenya medical provider consortium.

Tender security bond NIL

3: Nyala insurance ltd

Bid price Kshs 4,567.500,152 billion

Tender security bond NIL only completed tender security form for Kshs 100,000,000

4: Madison general insurance company ltd

Bid price Kshs. 12,200,000,000

Tender security bond NIL

5: A consortium for jubilee, CIC and Zamara.

Bid price Kshs 5,650,000,000

Tender security bond of Kshs 100,000,000

Issued by Diamond trust bank.

Looking at the above results they reflect the same format and openings of the same medical insurance scheme by TSC run by the ASIAN cartel. There’s no way Explico that is on death bed and specialized in 3rd party insurance can just wake up and start bidding for multi billion tender that clearly is out of there range and specialty other than being paid to play tender games in support of cartel the same with Madison insurance that fronted fake tender to fill no’s yet they are back door beneficiary of the tender. LIC INSURANCE is life company in INDIAN not registered in Kenya to tender same as NYALA insurance found in Ethiopia and not registered in Kenya all this paper works without bid bonds were prepared by the same group just to sanitize the process after having blocked all other major underwriters from participating the same way they did it for TSC.

This they have organized manipulated the tender for national police medical

Changed the specs to fit into jubilee and BLISS/Clinics/Ken bright brokers acting as the actuarial servicers co. The medical proposal by NHIF was at 4.5billion with free last expense. They have convinced treasury interior MINISTRY to increase this to 6 billion 1.5b more than what is paid to NHIF the tendered will be jubilee insurance co. Having blocked all other underwriters by adding a clause that the lead underwriter in the consortium must be having done medical for past two years above 5billion shillings yet in Kenya its only jubilee and AAR insurance co with that capacity and they are both silently working together other aspects in the tender look similar to the TSC tender that the same cartel manipulated with fake bidders but the GVT ignored to investigate since its ministry is allied to the Head of state. This week the national police did an addendum in which they added 250 thousand last expense benefit this will also increase the cost of the tender by another nearly 500 million shillings yet the same benefits are offered under the group life/last expense cover for 2.5billion by pioneer insurance co. which has failed to pay claims to several police families but yet contracts have been renewed continuously for 8 years.

Once the tender is awarded to jubilee insurance as planned the money will be off loaded to medical administration Kenya ltd Jubilee insurance will remain with small percentage like 20% and small amounts paid to CIC and Madison.

Last expanse money will be forwarded to pioneer insurance company just like they have done in the TSC and other state tenders. JAYESH will the forward over

1.5billion in excess to the state officials behind the tender. Why ist that Asians/Chinese have always stolen state money but there’s no single prosecution of the same. Mr. Jayesh last week had a case in court over fraud involving NHIF AND HIS chain of substandard clinics yet the same state is doing business with him behind the back.MR Jayesh openly brags that He has the EACC/DCI KINOTI/interior ministry under control no amount of complains can achieve results that he single handedly influenced the fall in NHIF since they were playing hard ball with his medical facilities. Attached are several complains about the jubilee and the other cartels working closely with Jayesh but DCI seems to have ignored the same. Nairobi west hospital belonging to Jayesh’s father has several fraudulent claims under investigation at NHIF even the deputy board chair raised concerned with this insurance cartels and the fraudulent claims i.e. in one case the hospital billed NHIF 167 TIMES CLAIMS for one patient on surgery and scans with 12months this total fraud and theft of public money yet no investigate authority has taken action.

Poor police officers’ families continue to suffer due to withheld benefits by pioneer with over 1.8 billion not remitted to the affected families and injured officers the big questions one should be asking;

1. WHY SHOULD PIONEER INSURANCE COMPANY BE HOLDING ONTO THE BENEFITS OF OFFICERS WHO HAVE DIED ON DUTY.

2. PIONEER CLAIMS THAT THERE ARE PENDING DISPUTES ON WHO IS THE NEXT OF KEEN TO BENEFIT FROM THE SCHEME APON PASSING ON OF AN OFFICER

The company was paid a lot of money to go round the country educate and register the officers and continuously update the National police service on charges in the industry, they have held the contract for over 6years why are the records still not up to date on the on the next of keen nominated by each officer?

3.is there negligence by the department of Human resource at NPS on management of officer’s benefits and communication to the various members?

4.Why should pioneer be holding onto the money due to various families yet they were contracted by NPS which should be the one receiving the benefits money for onward dispatchment to the affected officers’ families.

5.Pioneer is one of the small insurance companies in Kenya affected by changing regulations, competion and cash flow; there continuous holding onto benefits of officer is big gamble with the high rate of financial institutions collapsing in the country. Pioneer is recking in profits of over 200million in investments of the said money per year as poor families and injured officers suffer with kids being pulled out of schools as they wait disorganizations at HRM department of NPS and cartels to make bloody profits.

The Cartel involved for lobbying for the NHIF sabotage has been involved in the same for several years. Its a Company by the name Clinix. Clinix was once sued by the state for fraud of NHIF funds to a tune of over 200 million. Clinix is part of Nairobi West Hospital and associates with the foreign investors trading under GVS/BLISS Health Services.

1. Under Clinix/Nairobi West Hospital/GVS BLISS Clinics/medical administration Kenya ltd all have a common factor director and broker called Jayesh Saini.

2. Jayesh Saini once he was pushed out of business at NHIF went slow on Clinix and came up with GVSBLISS/ Clinics which has offices in Dubai and also has big role in Nigeria where the social insurance is dead.

3. This group came with same module of providing health services like NHIF under module called capitation in which clients are restricted treatment in their group of clinics and specific hospitals.

4. After this they approached Nairobi then under Evans Kidero convinced him with the deal then tender documents were manipulated and strictly required companies to quote on the capitation module only. This kind is only provided by Clinix/GVS/NRB West or NHIF. By doing this since they could not tender directly as hospital yet it is required for insurance they encrypted in or hide behind AAR Insurance Company. So, AAR tenders but it acts as a broker for this cartel that it takes most of the premiums and operates behind the umbrella of AAR. They have held the business for over 8 years being paid premiums of above 1.4 Billion annually.

5. Next came on board TSC tenders. They lobbied the union and commission to pull out of NHIF. They attached tender document was prepared together with the cartel with specifications that blocked all other brokers from participating. The requirements were only made by one user MiNET insurance brokers that has also held the business for over 5 years. MiNET was used by Clinix as an umbrella for the tender jointly bring on board other parties like Jubilee for medical and Pioneer Insurance for Group Life. The tender for TSC was done end of last year with very inflated figures. The cost of TSC shot up from 6Billion at NHIF to over 12Billion budget annual.

Below are opening results for

TSC 2019 tender and police medical tender 2020

TSC TENDER

MiNET Brokers.

Option 1. 49,570,865,110 billion.

Option 2. 24,393,004,750 billion.

Option 3. 45,341,699,576 billion.

Option 4. 35,220,512,500 billion.

Bid bond Geminia 180 million.

Rainbear Insurance brokers.

Option 1. 146,017,216,603 billion.

Option 2. 70,916,174,061 billion

Option 3. 110,320,112,450 billion

Option 4. 94,168,682,906 billion

No bid bond.

Betn Direct Insurance.

Opton 1. 201,428,201,567 billion.

Option 2. 98,549,000,000 billion.

Option 3. 122,100,000,325 billion.

Option 4. 80,000,000,000 billion.

No bid bond

Note

Other than MiNET Insurance Brokers the other two are fake companies that brought in tenders to create the number that the tender was competitive and not non-responsive the companies don’t exist. All other brokers refused to participate even complained to PPRA and the completion authority but no action taken. So, the cartel created bids without bond and high prices hence winning the multibillion tender irregularly. Attached documents that you can verify at TSC itself.

6. The same format has been used to lure various counties into to the fraudulent capitation scheme by Clinix/GVS/BLISS/NRB West Hospital /medical administration Kenya ltd. They are able to push high insurance cost or load premium it is paid to the umbrella insurance company that pushes the same to GVS/BLISS/Clinix/NRB West Hospital/ medical administration Kenya ltd. This money is then cashed out through the hospitals and channeled back to the state officers. EACC has been investigating Nairobi County of fraudulent excess payments over 300 million on top of 1.4 billion to AAR Insurance Company. They are yet to conclude the case.

7. Prior to the Treasury instructing NHIF to pull out of state insurance they were meetings held with regulator (IRA) CEO and this group of cartels currently targeting the Police Medical Insurance Scheme and Civil Service Insurance Scheme. TSC kickbacks exceed 2 billion shillings to the union/ TSC secretariat state investigative and compliance authority hence no amount of complains ever gets investigated.

As we speak the tender document from National Police Service has been prepared with the input of the leading insurance provider/MiNET and Clinix/GVS/BLISS Group.

They will be using the leading insurance company in medical as the umbrella bidder hence remain undetected at the back ground. They have already pushed for increase allocation of funding from current 4 billion to NHIF to over 5 billion to cater for various interested groupings. The same has been done to the Civil Service medical that is being lobbied for more than 8 billion shillings.

As funds dry in dams/roads and other projects all eyes have been turned into the cash cow NHIF. Once this medical scheme are pulled out of NHIF the only beneficiary of the same will be.

i. Clinix/GVS Bliss/NRB West Hospital/ medical administration Kenya ltd

ii. MiNET Brokers

iii. Pioneer Insurance is given Group Life.

iv. Jubilee Insurance back up underwriter and umbrella tenderer supported by medical administration Kenya ltd

Majority of the money is channeled out to Dubai and India by Mr. Jayesh into the directors of GVS/BLISS who are largely operating in Nigeria with offices in Dubai and India.