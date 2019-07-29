Corrupt! How Gov. Waititu got Ksh. 25 million kickback through his company

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u have been charged over alleged embezzlement of millions of shillings from Kiambu county coffers.

The two alongside six others were presented before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Monday morning.

Governor Waititu was charged with conflict of interest for allegedly receiving Ksh.25,624,500 from Testimony Enterprises Limited; a company that had been awarded contracts by the Kiambu County Government.

The court heard that between July 2, 2018 and March 13, 2019, being the Director of Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd, Waititu received Ksh.18,410,500 from Testimony Enterprises Limited.

He was accused of receiving the money “while having reason to believe that the said amount was acquired from the Kiambu County Government through corrupt conduct.”

The governor and his wife also faced a joint charge of dealing with suspect property. They were accused that being proprietors of Bienvenue Delta Hotel they jointly received Ksh.7,214,000 from Testimony Enterprises Limited through corrupt conduct.