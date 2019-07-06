BREAKING SAD: Another corporate titan Hon Karanja kabage is DEAD, tragic road accident in Karen, Nairobi

Latest breaking news indicate that another corporate titan Lawyer Karanja Kabage died on Friday after he was involved in a tragic road accident while driving in Karen area, Nairobi. Sources quoting family and friends has confirmed the sad news.

Well, Kabage attended Bob Collymore’s memorial on Thursday where as usual he tried to catch an eye of the who is who in the ruling class.

Kabage is a corporate titan especially in matters Insurance. His firmed owned the Kenya Bus service company, he studied lawyer later in life and he seems to love it. He is frequents Kilimani law courts.

He has been a member of the core Mt Kenya mafia and among those that funded Uhuru Jubilee coalition, he was a staunch businessman.