Coronavirus: K24 staff down tools over Uhuru’s 50% pay cut

K24 TV has gone off air for the better part of Wednesday afternoon as the technical department joins other departments who are on a go slow.

The TV which is on various digital platforms has been off air and may be off air for some time.

Confirming on anonymity basis, a worker close to the technical department said

“..people are tired of being mistreated, threats, pay cuts and firing which has became synonymous with the company. A state of affairs the workers have vowed will end, accusing the Acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya of having ‘no heart for humanity” adding that ” we have decided we shall not take a pay cut, and before Monday Ngaruiya will get a piece of the masses’ wrath….”

Tuesday evening the acting CEO Ngaruiya was trending on Twitter, as various former workers expressed their disappointed at the man they described as ‘adamant’.

Several radio shows are on a go-slow on Kameme FM, Milele FM, Emo Fm and Meru FM as workers agreed not to work. Most of the shows which are known for trending and attracting a huge following due to their heated debates, have resorted to playing music.

On Friday the workers are moving to court to protest the 50% pay cut.