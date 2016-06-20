Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: CORNERED, Machakos Governor Mutua WALKS OUT of KTN News Interview

76 Comments


Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua walked out of KTN News live interview after he came face to face with two MPs from his county.

The governor may have erroneously believed that he was to debate self in the show. He was shocked to find two of his fellow Masaku leaders Messirs Hon Francis Mwangangi (Wiper Yatta ) and Hon Peter Mathuki (Wiper EALA) who were on set ready to debate on his record, the uphill task he will face to get re-elected in 2017 and presidential vote in 2017.

Since the governor’s development record was busted as hoax that was previously sustained by PR stunts he may have felt awkward to debate the sober MPs who are in touch with reality on the ground.

Governor Mutua had assumed that he was to be a sole guest to load over Kenyans about his so called Jubilee Maendeleo chap chap and also bash the CORD leadership.

He had earlier in the day taken to social media where he urged his fans to watch KTN News where he was to be hosted by bootful Linda Ogutu on Kinyanganyiro 2017 a talk show that focus on 2017 elections. To Governor Mutua, this was an opportunity to showcase his PR stunts un-vetted!

Governor Mutua opted out, he wanted a show for himself. He had to walk out! Shameful!

1

Comments

  2. Hii mbwa inaitwa moseti ni kama inakulanga mavi ya cord.Huna maisha yako nugu hii.Kila wakati unapost vitu zenye zinaonyesha cord na your god raila ama anything against raila is your enemy too.U have to get your own life jinga hii

    Reply Report comment

  14. No wonder poverty is part of these region.if u can’t embrace change an maendeleo you will rely on relief for along time.when shall we stop worshipping leaders who have no development agendas???

    Reply Report comment

    • Dont just talk because you are entitled to opinions here! i use good roads on my way home build by the governor……how many of you can say the same especially in kisumu county?

      Reply Report comment

    • he is our governor;we elected him&we dont need your opinion,talk about yours;we have water at wamunyu for free,market sheds..tarmac road..pples pack..thats what we want..your governors record?!

      Reply Report comment

      • Enough said! Mutua might have stollen our money, but isnt he the best leader caz he “eats a small portion & shares another portion with his people”? Machakos will never have a better leader than Mutua.

        WHAT HAS KALONZO, MUTHAMA ETC DONE FOR MACHAKOS?

        ENEMIES OF PROGRESS, SHUT YOUR DIRTY MOUTHS1

        Reply Report comment

  28. Mutua thought to be on Ktn is a walk in the park until he run out chupi chupi!! The guy is a stupid pr stunt liar. Kalonzo should appoint another to take over mks governor come 2017 atalilia chooni. Wiya wake nikutonya maima,bure kabisa!

    Reply Report comment

  31. we know daktari mutua from those days when he was gov spokesman. One time he referred Barack Obama as just a mear senator. When Obama came here last year without shame he was on the line to greet him with respect. Let us wait and see what will be next year after G E.

    Reply Report comment

  39. Mutua is a useless man who neglected his family after becoming a governor ending up marrying a young kikuyu gal to score points by being seen wit around her in public. What a foolish man! Who does that?

    Reply Report comment

  42. If indeed he has done it in machakos why then should he not sit n answers questions from panelist n the mps from the region of course as a leader you should accept critics even Jesus accepted challenges

    Reply Report comment

  45. Mutua is apolitical criminal, he was elected to save his people with wiper ticket, then he starting working with jubilee emediately I hope our people from machakos country were well prepare to replace this junior politician, 2017.

    Reply Report comment

  47. Governed mutual has alot of work to market him across the mks county: namely stadium, mwala road, kdo road,others around mks town , street light/mlika mwizi, clean toilets, peoples park, attracting investors through, pioneering mks city, ambulances/inspectorates every ward,clean hospital na bado maraa twimbee chama cha maendeeo. .. Waaaau! No 1

    Reply Report comment

  49. Panganga mingi ni za nn?daktari MUTUA is and will remain machakos county governor..hawa watu we know who pay them to soil MUTUA na we also know where they met at night na soon we ll expose everything..

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer