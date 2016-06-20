BREAKING: CORNERED, Machakos Governor Mutua WALKS OUT of KTN News Interview



Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua walked out of KTN News live interview after he came face to face with two MPs from his county.

The governor may have erroneously believed that he was to debate self in the show. He was shocked to find two of his fellow Masaku leaders Messirs Hon Francis Mwangangi (Wiper Yatta ) and Hon Peter Mathuki (Wiper EALA) who were on set ready to debate on his record, the uphill task he will face to get re-elected in 2017 and presidential vote in 2017.

Since the governor’s development record was busted as hoax that was previously sustained by PR stunts he may have felt awkward to debate the sober MPs who are in touch with reality on the ground.

Governor Mutua had assumed that he was to be a sole guest to load over Kenyans about his so called Jubilee Maendeleo chap chap and also bash the CORD leadership.

He had earlier in the day taken to social media where he urged his fans to watch KTN News where he was to be hosted by bootful Linda Ogutu on Kinyanganyiro 2017 a talk show that focus on 2017 elections. To Governor Mutua, this was an opportunity to showcase his PR stunts un-vetted!

Governor Mutua opted out, he wanted a show for himself. He had to walk out! Shameful!