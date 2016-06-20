BREAKING: CORNERED, Machakos Governor Mutua WALKS OUT of KTN News Interview

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua walked out of KTN News live interview after he came face to face with two MPs from his county.
The governor may have erroneously believed that he was to debate self in the show. He was shocked to find two of his fellow Masaku leaders Messirs Hon Francis Mwangangi (Wiper Yatta ) and Hon Peter Mathuki (Wiper EALA) who were on set ready to debate on his record, the uphill task he will face to get re-elected in 2017 and presidential vote in 2017.
Since the governor’s development record was busted as hoax that was previously sustained by PR stunts he may have felt awkward to debate the sober MPs who are in touch with reality on the ground.
Governor Mutua had assumed that he was to be a sole guest to load over Kenyans about his so called Jubilee Maendeleo chap chap and also bash the CORD leadership.
He had earlier in the day taken to social media where he urged his fans to watch KTN News where he was to be hosted by bootful Linda Ogutu on Kinyanganyiro 2017 a talk show that focus on 2017 elections. To Governor Mutua, this was an opportunity to showcase his PR stunts un-vetted!
Governor Mutua opted out, he wanted a show for himself. He had to walk out! Shameful!
Comments
CHALLONGORI says
Maendeleo chafu chafu.looser,mole.
Peter Oluoch says
Lets see how far, Dr. Alfred Mutua will go. Regards, Peter Oluoch, http://vc.uonbi.ac.ke
ogbara john says
Hii mbwa inaitwa moseti ni kama inakulanga mavi ya cord.Huna maisha yako nugu hii.Kila wakati unapost vitu zenye zinaonyesha cord na your god raila ama anything against raila is your enemy too.U have to get your own life jinga hii
Kenyan says
Could you comment on Mutua please! Focus. Where is Raila in this?!
Ekax says
Exactly. Empty brain
Nicks says
Shame on him.
Nicks says
This guy should be informed that we will dance the rhythm the way it is in KENYA POLITICS the tune changes-each leader with its region.
Anonymous says
…n u call urself a man when u fear to think!ur an idiot.
kaka c kaka says
john u are wasted sperm
Tush says
We r trying to rebuke this spirit f hate speach na unaendelea tu,ucdhani pangani iko mbali nawe #ogbara
zecky says
y are u dogging English….. u mean ur academic dough and ur only good in writing rubbish
Anonymous says
Silly
Anonymous says
Alfred Mutual is a propagandist governor.
Molli says
I Think You Are Seeing Far, You Are A Non Partisan. You Stand By The Truth And Your Own Perception And Belief
ADODO says
Mutua should change
Josephat says
He never pays tenders.Bure Kabisa
koskei says
You don’t abush people KTN should have told Mutua what to expect
ochwal says
sisemi kitu.
stano says
Just afro_cinema.
Geoffrey Mwanthi. says
If you say Mutua is afro-cinema guy, then why not notify him of other participants in the movie. a movie should even be rehearsed.
anna says
Mutua is not a leader. He is a project to divide ukambani. Wait and see 2017. If he doesn’t get votes from ukambani this time round he will as well get nothing from Jubilee.
Tush says
That’s true
Anonymous says
i lyk ua comment Tush.
mweu wa kitana says
akamba mbaitu mwanake uno ni wa cinema cinema sya turembo tuswii na matinga..
Jamal Juma says
Mutua walked out chap chap….
Anonymous says
Who know KTN is cord project
Anonymous says
No wonder poverty is part of these region.if u can’t embrace change an maendeleo you will rely on relief for along time.when shall we stop worshipping leaders who have no development agendas???
Anonymous says
He is ever crying when sorrounded by ukambani ladies,how much can he cry while in amidist of men
George says
Mutua has nothing new to tell Kenyans after his maendeleo chap chap failed to take off even in the larger kambaland.
Anonymous says
Dont just talk because you are entitled to opinions here! i use good roads on my way home build by the governor……how many of you can say the same especially in kisumu county?
Maurice oketch says
This guy is a government project!
Anonymous says
ODM psychopants are soo drunk with odingaism that they diarrhea at any attempt by anyone trying to have a liberal mind!
shakur says
Run chap! chap! regional sycophant
Onsongo says
mdogo yake ni Pele pele kfanya ng’o
Lucy says
Chap chap saa gapi ,,bure kabisa wewe
samson says
he is our governor;we elected him&we dont need your opinion,talk about yours;we have water at wamunyu for free,market sheds..tarmac road..pples pack..thats what we want..your governors record?!
Anonymous says
Thank God his people appreciate Mr mutua’s work to hell with Babu’s divisive and nepotic policies!
XXXXXX says
Enough said! Mutua might have stollen our money, but isnt he the best leader caz he “eats a small portion & shares another portion with his people”? Machakos will never have a better leader than Mutua.
WHAT HAS KALONZO, MUTHAMA ETC DONE FOR MACHAKOS?
ENEMIES OF PROGRESS, SHUT YOUR DIRTY MOUTHS1
CONMEN AS LEADERS says
MUTUA NA MAENDELEO JAP JAP.
FORMER GOVERNMENT POKES MAN CANT POKE FOR HIMSELF.
JAMAA KWELI NI WA VIDEO , MOVIE & AFROCINEMA…
Lizzy says
Its beter a qiuet guy like kivutha Kibwana bt he can account for his deeds.
Laktar says
Why call Raila’s name, just talk about Mutua and Machakos and not Raila
Dr. Mutua says
Cowards will alway run away. I am a coward.
Brian Kimeu says
Hon. Peter Mathuki. The saviour of Machakos county. Mutua better watch out
Elias says
we should be very careful not to incite our groups i.e cord and jubilee as this can easily cause cold war
Anonymous says
Mutua should acknowledge dat pple are now aware of his PR politics.. Kam 2017 he will fall terribly….
BLESSINGS IN DISGUISE... says
Mutua thought to be on Ktn is a walk in the park until he run out chupi chupi!! The guy is a stupid pr stunt liar. Kalonzo should appoint another to take over mks governor come 2017 atalilia chooni. Wiya wake nikutonya maima,bure kabisa!
diffo says
Stop insults, no one has done like this guy ,akamba twanangawa ni kiima !
Anonymous says
Ukweli
Fra says
na kimena
na kimondo
na kivuthya
na kiwiu
na kyunuvi
na kiima
na kimii
the seven Ks
Ngai namutethye!
Anonymous says
KTN no joke men, if you want realize it wait and see another leader there, they just stagger with answers.
Ochibo Sirkal says
Dr Mutua is a charismatic PR officer who requires Hon Mathuki in putting things into working mettle
onyango koko says
we know daktari mutua from those days when he was gov spokesman. One time he referred Barack Obama as just a mear senator. When Obama came here last year without shame he was on the line to greet him with respect. Let us wait and see what will be next year after G E.
Fra says
Talk about your governor …..and leave this guy alone…..i use good roads build by my county on my way back home…the same cannot be said of kisumu rural or which-ever
Anonymous says
Is he now the so called water Mellon haha this pple will kill us ooh
Hanafi mohamed says
Maendeleo hanjamhanjam,afrosinema ooow,why run away real men sit down wth their critic nd gv answers
Benson says
A falling pride ,a self running marathoner who cant cant sustain the heat of others…shameful ad immaterial…..
MkenyaAsili says
we know Alfred Mutua right from Moi’s govt. We don’t expect to see a different Mutua today.Those who never lived to know him by then should do it now
Charles says
The two Mpigs r nowhere near Mutuas match! Excuse me
benson mutua says
i was among the first to elect him as a governor and i shall be the first to kick him out come 2017.
diffo says
Your vote is wasted, Mutua will remain and no competition in machakos for governorship.
Fra says
@diffo tell him ….the seven Ks synonymous with kambas… Mutua is and will be Machakos Governor come 2018….deny!!
arap Mashamba says
MUTUA WENT TO ANSWER A CALL OF NATURE CHAP CHAP………
now you blame him
Mutua's secrets out.. says
Mutua is a useless man who neglected his family after becoming a governor ending up marrying a young kikuyu gal to score points by being seen wit around her in public. What a foolish man! Who does that?
elly oj says
Mutua is not a jubilee mole . peleka aibu machakos.
kaka c kaka says
mutua is atoothless dog
muthama for governor machakos 2017
diffo says
Ndoto! Mutua is unbeatable
Anonymous says
If indeed he has done it in machakos why then should he not sit n answers questions from panelist n the mps from the region of course as a leader you should accept critics even Jesus accepted challenges
Anonymous says
Those guys can’t even converse in English! Mutua is on a different level.. Cut him some slack!
Yasin Abdulle says
This a counter productive act on part of Gov. Mutua. He displayed his cowardice.
Anonymous says
tell them, we also have ambulances, and many more… he is our governor of machakos county not other
Barack Ojwang says
Mutua is apolitical criminal, he was elected to save his people with wiper ticket, then he starting working with jubilee emediately I hope our people from machakos country were well prepare to replace this junior politician, 2017.
Jemaloe jayloes says
Its better kivutha a guy who can encounter for his duty mutua is jst but a confused primary pupil
mulwa says
Governed mutual has alot of work to market him across the mks county: namely stadium, mwala road, kdo road,others around mks town , street light/mlika mwizi, clean toilets, peoples park, attracting investors through, pioneering mks city, ambulances/inspectorates every ward,clean hospital na bado maraa twimbee chama cha maendeeo. .. Waaaau! No 1
Pope says
Dr MUTUA,God bless u,Kathiani to kangundo tarmac road again,maji tele,we mashinani dio tunaamua.SAA moja asubuhi utakua umepita kitambo,wait to c,
fundi mwas says
Panganga mingi ni za nn?daktari MUTUA is and will remain machakos county governor..hawa watu we know who pay them to soil MUTUA na we also know where they met at night na soon we ll expose everything..
Anonymous says
gv mutua is blessed man come 2022 will be our deputy gv to ruto sisi twaangalia mbere chap chap