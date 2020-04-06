Kenya Today

Cooperative bank donates 100 million towards fighting Covid-19

Cooperative Bank has donated ksh100 million which will aid the funding of the COVID-19 curbing paraphernalia and allied ventilators.

Through a letter, the cooperative Bank managing director and CEO, Dr. Gideon Muriuki, has made a resounding donations of the money for the prompt funding for protective and medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO in a message posted on Twitter, said the donation will aid in the purchase of a fair number of ventilators, appropriate suits and face shields, thermometers, swabs and extraction kits and gloves.

The current worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 is a calamity of apocalyptic proportions, but regadless, the lifestyle changes that has come with it, carry some microscopic pigments of good tidings.

COVID-19 hasn’t just forced a lifestyle change on us, it has also vindicated some groups, initially thought to be either anomalous or quirky.

  1. nigroe cruel country is commiting mass-crimes and human-rights violitions in these Covid 19 isolation camps there is no functioning toilets pregnant mothers are mistreated humiliated abused threatened beaten and since Kenya is a corrupt country We call upon the UN a/red Cross and other human rights organization to interfeer and safe the prisoners in these concentration camps where Uhuru kenyatta governmentis exploiting the sick people from abroad inclunding kenyans.

