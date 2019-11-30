Coop Bank CEO Gideon Muriuki in panic as Sowesava group plans to storm his function over land deal

Members of Sowesava Self Help Group have vowed to storm a church function and national event to highlight their plight to the world.

Kenya Today is in possession of a letter that was posted on Friday.

BELOW IS A LETTER OF NOTICE TO POLICE ON IMPENDING DEMONSTRATION IN THE NAIROBI CBD

Letter to the police

The notice has been given after an attempt to picket at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of BBI was unsuccessful when police stooped, chased them from the invite only function presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Rails Odinga.

Members of the Embakasi based group are venting their anger in many ways and hope that by appearing at a church where Cooperative Bank of Kenya CEO Gideon Muriuki attends, they will make their voice heard louder and get their frustrations off their chests.

First, they have planned a procession in the CBD on December 6 and they have notified the police about it.

In a letter signed by three officials of the group and copied to the media, members of the group intend to hand a petition to Chief Justice David Maraga at the end of the peaceful procession through Moi Avenue, Harambee Avenue and Supreme Court.

“We are going to hold a peaceful procession. It is sad but we have to make the world know the pain we are going through in the hands of a banker who is bent on frustrating the judicial process. We don’t need you coverage for this, But, be sure we are going to do it,” Johnson Munala, the treasurer of the group says.

He told Kenya Today that they are compelled to make the move following what he terms as ‘capture of the judiciary by certain powerful forces’.

The bitter Munala, a brother to slain John Mukabana, a former official of the group who was fallen by the assassin’s bullet five years ago said they have noted a few discrepancies with rulings of the High Court and police action.

Another member, Patrobas Owino told Kenya Today that it was the only way they could tell about the tyrannical acts of the police who have been at the center of their misfortunes for the last two decades.

“Two months ago, I was arrested and taken to Muthaiga Police Station. I spent the night there before I secured my release in the morning. I was being accused of forgery. How is it that I was accused in a case already before a judge.

“The following week, two other people were accused on the same and finally chairman (Alex Shihemi) was called in a charged with the same. I am looking forward to the protests,” says Owino, one of the longest serving members of the group.

Kenya Today has also learnt that the group officials have vowed to storm a church in Karen (name withheld) where Mr Muriuki attends.

“We have the placards and banners ready. We are waiting for the t shirts and it is a platform that will bring shame to Muriuki. It is really sad that people have suffered in the hands of the police. We will do it. The whole world will know about this. We are doing it,” said Simon Kirianki.

The group members have in the past accused journalists of being bribed by Muriuki to give them bad publicity and even expunge their stories.

Munala, a former police officer said they have lost faith in journalists and will avoid having them cover their events.

“When Shihemi (Alex) was arrested, all newspapers including gutter press covered it. When we are persecuted by Muriuki, none of you writes a word. Is it because he has money and we don’t? The journalists should tell us how much we can bribe them to write our stories,” said Munala.

In an interesting twist, the group members claimed that they have severed links with a gentleman only known as Felix. They allege that Felix had been planted in the group by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who is an interested party in the suit.

“We have also learnt that apart from journalists planted to monitor our movements are people who worked in the county offices. We thought journalists we noble but Kenyan journalists are just mercenaries. We will name them when the right time comes,” Munala told Kenya Today.