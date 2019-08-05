Contractors plead with county governments to pay their 100 billion dues

Counties owe contractors Sh100 billion debts according to the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia.

Mr Ngatia expressed concern over the delay to pay up the contractors who were awarded tenders to construct various projects and supply items to the devolved units.

Speaking Sunday at Kanjuu Primary School in Kirinyaga County during the region’s first edition of cultural festival, Mr Ngatia noted that contractors should be paid their rightful dues.

He observed that the national government had paid the contractors and the counties should follow suit, adding that the contractors cannot clear outstanding bank loans they obtained due to non-payment of their money by counties.

“We want all the traders to do business in an environment where they can meet their financial obligations and participate well in the growth of the economy,” said Mr Ngatia.