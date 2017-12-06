Confusion And Panic In Statehouse As Raila Changes Swearing In Venue To 15 Counties

NASA Presidential Inauguration Secretariat/ assumption of office committee have sent Statehouse operatives into spin after they requested 15 county governments to provide venue for Raila swearing in on 12 December.

Security had been mobilized to guard Uhuru park the anticipated location and city hall goons had prepared tonnes of sewage to flood other locations including Kamkunji and Jacaranda grounds.

The 15 counties are the hardcore Raila strongholds that have passed the people’s bill while others like Kisii and Nyamira are on course to pass the bill.

Meanwhile top city lawyer Otiende Amolo has arrayed fears that the swearing in is illegal and treatsonable offence, he weighed in thus;

“The view of the Oppostition in Kenya

RAILA’S SWEARING IN IS NOT ILLEGAL

~Our move to swear in Raila Odinga is not illegal. We have mastered the law far too well. We know what we are doing. The constitution allows any group of people to swear in their president. You have seen Unions swear in their presidents. Is it illegal? As to where we are going to swear him, that remains with us till the last day.” (Excerpts from interview with a local radio station).

OTIENDE AMOLLO,

MP RARIEDA”

