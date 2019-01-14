HANDSHAKE: Raila’s ODM recommends Wangui Murungi to be Governor Sonko’s deputy

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has today submitted the name of Jane Wangui Muringi for consideration for the Nairobi Deputy Governor’s post.



This comes after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who was expected to table a nominee for his deputy on Friday, postponed the announcement saying the NASA coalition – in the spirit of the handshake – had submitted their preferred candidate, Rahab Wangui, for consideration as well.

“This is to notify you that I was ready with the name of the nominee but I have received a request from the NASA coalition that in the spirit of the Handshake and subsequent cooperation with ruling coalition, that I should consider their proposed nominee Rahab Wangui for the position of Deputy Governor,” Sonko told the media in Mombasa.



However, speaking on Sunday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna stated that the party had not sent any letter to Governor Sonko, further adding that the NASA coalition was long dissolved.

Mr. Sifuna further reiterated his support for the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.



He also condemned recent utterances by a section of Central Kenya leaders claiming President Kenyatta has neglected certain regions in terms of development.

The lawyer also announced that the Jubilee Party had accepted not to field a candidate for the Embakasi South seat which was left vacant after the court nullified the election of Julius Mawathe.



“It is because of the handshake that (President) Uhuru has agreed that, as Jubilee, they will not have any candidate in Embakasi East,”said Sifuna.

The nullification of Mawathe’s win came following a successful petition by former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra that cited malpractices, irregularities and illegalities committed during the August 8, 2017 poll.

Mr. Sumra will fly the ODM flag in the fresh elections set for April 5, 2019.