Confidential NIS Report links City MCA to terror and crime in Nairobi

The National Intelligence Service has now linked a top Nairobi Jubilee MCA to terror and crime in the Central Business District.

Abdi Guyo, the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader and Spring Valley/Matopeni Ward MCA was recently named as a financier to the notorious Kayole Gaza gang is now linked to terror groups operating from Isiolo County. Guyo was in 2015 made an elder of the Isiolo community and sources indicate he has been behind the migration of illegal immigrants from Somalia to Nairobi through Isiolo.

Sources indicate police are on high alert and are inching closer at probing Hon Guyo after reports emerged that he may be behind the increased criminal incidences in the city in January. Police sources say the influential MCA ordered, and sponsored Gaza gang of Kayole to terrorize City residents.

As evidence, some of the criminal gang members who were felled by the police during the crackdown by the Anti-Mugging Squad formed by Governor Sonko were positively identified by known reformed Gaza gang members as notorious members of the violent gang which has been associated with MCA Guyo since it’s inception in 2014.

According to a Nairobi Jubilee MCA who sought for anonymity, Guyo and his cartel masters were planning to push Sonko to either resign or orchestrate a motion of impeachment against the Governor on basis of the increased crime incidents in the hope of replacing him with Igathe who was working in cohorts with them.

Guyo is alleged to be holding brief for unscrupulous Nairobi City Cartels who are under siege from the untiring efforts of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to rid off corruption and ineptitude at City Hall.

Meanwhile the anti-terror police unit is set to question some politicians from Isiolo and Nairobi counties who are believed to be linked to Al Shabab terror group that was planning to bomb Central Police station and Nairobi Lilian Towers where Governor Mike Sonko is usually based.

Security officers in Nairobi were Monday evening startled with details of a plot to bomb the city, and cordoned off a room in a prime city hotel where the would-be terrorists booked a room since Friday 9th of February.

A police investigation revealed that one of the terror suspects who hails from Isiolo had been booked in Lilian Towers where he is suspected to have set a command center to bomb the hotel at a time when prominent leaders like Sonko and others are present and also hit the near by Central Police Station to cause confusion and hinder rescue.