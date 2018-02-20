Confidential NIS Report links City MCA to terror and crime in Nairobi

The National Intelligence Service has now linked a top Nairobi Jubilee MCA to terror and crime in the Central Business District.
Abdi Guyo, the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader and Spring Valley/Matopeni Ward MCA was recently named as a financier to the notorious Kayole Gaza gang is now linked to terror groups operating from Isiolo County. Guyo was in 2015 made an elder of the Isiolo community and sources indicate he has been behind the migration of illegal immigrants from Somalia to Nairobi through Isiolo.
Sources indicate police are on high alert and are inching closer at probing Hon Guyo after reports emerged that he may be behind the increased criminal incidences in the city in January. Police sources say the influential MCA ordered, and sponsored Gaza gang of Kayole to terrorize City residents.
As evidence, some of the criminal gang members who were felled by the police during the crackdown by the Anti-Mugging Squad formed by Governor Sonko were positively identified by known reformed Gaza gang members as notorious members of the violent gang which has been associated with MCA Guyo since it’s inception in 2014.
According to a Nairobi Jubilee MCA who sought for anonymity, Guyo and his cartel masters were planning to push Sonko to either resign or orchestrate a motion of impeachment against the Governor on basis of the increased crime incidents in the hope of replacing him with Igathe who was working in cohorts with them.
Guyo is alleged to be holding brief for unscrupulous Nairobi City Cartels who are under siege from the untiring efforts of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to rid off corruption and ineptitude at City Hall.
Meanwhile the anti-terror police unit is set to question some politicians from Isiolo and Nairobi counties who are believed to be linked to Al Shabab terror group that was planning to bomb Central Police station and Nairobi Lilian Towers where Governor Mike Sonko is usually based.
Security officers in Nairobi were Monday evening startled with details of a plot to bomb the city, and cordoned off a room in a prime city hotel where the would-be terrorists booked a room since Friday 9th of February.
A police investigation revealed that one of the terror suspects who hails from Isiolo had been booked in Lilian Towers where he is suspected to have set a command center to bomb the hotel at a time when prominent leaders like Sonko and others are present and also hit the near by Central Police Station to cause confusion and hinder rescue.
Comments
Romufa says
This is the work police and gov should doing not chasing around NASA leaders. And this MCA should be screwed to reveal more. This kind of people should not be allowed to walk free. He should be in kamiti by now.
Anonymous says
Mr. Guyo ran in Jubilee ticket that is where his Associate’s are. NASA do not tolerate criminals. Nairobians were tired of crime and Jubilee criminal revolving door, that is why they voted for NASA who could fight criminals and uphold the law, rather than electing MCA’s who recruit gangs to terrorize his constituents. Why would you elect hyena to protect your goats? How comes Duale has not spoken about his brother Guyo ? This guy need to be recalled or disqualified, his activities disqualify him to be a leader; why didn’t Jubilee vet his background before running or money exchanged hands for Jubilee to look the other way! Kenyans are the loser for having filthy compromised leaders who are no different from terrorist. He is an Al Shabab captain! If Duale can’t do something, then Kenyans need to rise up against this terrorist, Duane said he was going to name them, this is one of them in his midst, let him start with him. Jubilee is busy deporting Luos and banning NASA passports while looking the other way when their we’ll known terrorist members are committing criminal activities and killing residents unabated. I hail the journalist who did his job by outing rotten Jubilee members who were elected because they bought their seats but sold their souls to the devil. Only in Kenya! They never fail to amaze.
Anonymous says
Guyo is a Nairobi Business Community leader. All The Business Cummunity leaders belong to their mother party, Jubilee where corruption, deportation, killing opposition supporters, extortion and other criminal activities are acceptable. There is no different between him and Mungiki, only he lacks dreadlock and his criminal activities are inter county going all the way to Somali. Why does he walk free while Miguna is deported to Canada; is he a citizen more than Miguna? He should be deported to Somali if found guilty of importing illegal aliens into the country and organizing gangs to kill fellow Kenyans! What is IG and DCI waiting for which they could not wait for in Miguna’s illegal deportation. When it comes to opposition, the police is swift to act, while looking the other way when it’s Jubilee member. This is why Kenyans are tired of double standard. If Guyo was a Luo, he would have been deported swiftly! Kenyans don’t understand why the brother of Teckla Laroupe, is hesitant to act. Mr. IG, take action!