Compulsory! Why you won’t own a sim card without Huduma number

When and not if…

It will soon be mandatory for all Kenyans to have Huduma Namba from December once the Huduma Namba Bill 2019 becomes Law.

This comes after the Interior Ministry published the Bill that will see the use of the unique identification number become mandatory for all interactions with the government.

The government’s move to enshrine the registration in law comes barely two months after the mass exercise for the Huduma Namba registration came to a close.

The public now has 14 days from Thursday next week to have their input in the Huduma Namba Bill; from there it will move to the National Assembly and, if approved to the President for assent, the Huduma Namba will become mandatory for all Kenyans.

This then means that the Huduma Card will make all other documents obsolete; the unique personalized number will be permanent to the person and serve as proof of identification in the country.

The number will be a must-show for Kenyans seeking services from government agencies for instance in acquisition of passports, driving licenses, registration of mobile phone numbers and in registration as a voter.

In April this year Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi had made statements on what lay ahead as regards the Huduma Namba.

His widely controversial remarks sparked public outrage but, as it appears, the intentions were there all along.

“All those who will not have registered for Huduma Namba will have their SIM cards blocked,” Mr. Wangusi had said then.

The Huduma Namba will also be mandatory in payment of taxes at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), opening of bank accounts and undertaking land transfers.

It will also be required in seeking power connectivity from Kenya Power, access to universal healthcare and before one gets married.

Should you want to sell your motor vehicle or enroll in a public education institution, having the Huduma Namba is central to all these services and any other specified government services.

The card will be issued to all minors aged six years old, all adults aged 18 years and above and for foreign nationals.

For the newborns, registration of births should be done within 90 days of birth and it Wwill be compulsory; failure to which one will be penalized.

The penalty will be determined by the delay period after the 90-day window period