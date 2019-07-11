Complaints and cries as government fails to pay Huduma Number clerks, officers

Six weeks after the National Integrated Identity Management System (Huduma Namba) registration was concluded, the Registration Assistants (RA) and IT officers have not received their allowances from the government.

Even with the huge budgetary allocation for the exercise, approximately Sh5 billion, the youth who ensured the process was done smoothly have now lost hope after the national government went quiet on them.

Following up on phone, one of the registration assistants in Nakuru West Sub-county who declined to reveal his identity in fear of victimization, said that he only received Sh20,000 in the first batch of payment that was disbursed in May.

However, the remaining Sh18,000 which was to be disbursed a few days after the Huduma Namba registration deadline has delayed than expected.

“We only received Sh20,000 before the exercise was terminated and we were promised to have the balance a few days after the whole process was over. Is almost two months now.

“Our bank accounts are read nill yet we were focused to deliver the best services to the county,” said Nancy Wairimu, another RA who worked in Murang’a County.

The situation is no different from those who worked in Kisumu County.

Registrations Assistants told Kenya Today that no payment had been made for the period the registration was extended.

“I regret working during the entire process. We have not received anything, leave alone the first batch. The youths are suffering! We need our money now,” said Ochoro (not his real name).

During the process, the government was spending approximately Sh50.4million per day since each officer was entitled to Sh1,000 daily.

Those in Bungoma County also confirmed being owed by the state.

This comes after the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) closed the applications for census jobs where thousands of applicants dropped their application.

Our efforts to reach the office of the Interior and coordination CS Fred Matiang’i was futile.

The National Government Communication Centre on Thursday hinted at a possible release of the funds from the exchequer to facilitate the payment but could not give a certain date when the payments would be disbursed.