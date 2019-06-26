Compensate post election violence victims before 2022, Hon. Ngunjiri tells Ruto

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

This is an issue I would like to know the truth of before we get to 2022.

We know that after the 2007 Post Election Violence over 600,000 people were forcefully displaced from Rift Valley. However part of the reasons TNA & URP coalition formed the Jubilee Coalition to ensure that anyone who had still not managed to go back to their property, could do so. This was the essence ‘NEVER AGAIN’

But I keep hearing that there still are people out here who have never been able to go back to their properties, at that these properties of theirs are still inhabited by those who forced them out, in 2007.

Do you know of any such person? A person with all ownership documents but whose property is still currently illegally occupied by someone else? Please send their details to my inbox. (We hope none exist)

WHY DID RUTO CRY WOLF?

This is the Kshs 3Trillion question.

He knew making this kind of allegation makes it hard for him and the 4 CSs to continue working together in Cabinet. So maybe he hopes that President Kenyatta will now fire the 4 CSs. (Maybe at the same time as he fires the others ones whose files are ready for forwarding to court on corruption charges.)

#SpeculationsGalore

#Kitaeleweka

Asante