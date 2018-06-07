Comedian Chipukeezy, NTV Girl in New Parastatal Appointments

Comedian Vincent Mwasia Mutua known by his stage name as as Chipukeezy has been appointed to the board of the National Authority for Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i appointed the entertainer together with George Ogola to join the board of the unit tasked with fighting drug abuse in the country.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Act, the Cabinet Secretary, Interior and Co-ordination of National Government appoints – under paragraph (h) Vincent Mwasia Mutua to be a member of NACADA,” read part of the gazette notice of Tuesday, June 5.

According to the notice, Chipukeezy’s appointment was effective from Wednesday, June 6 and he will serve for three years. Musician and current MP of Starehe Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar once served on the same board. Jaguar who was appointed via a gazette notice published on Monday, April 27, 2015 is remembered for blowing the whistle over alleged corruption dealings at NACADA.

In another celebrity appointment, Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes appointed former NTV anchor Winnie Mukami to the board of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

The appointment of the scribe comes a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Citizen TV anchor Kanze Dena as the deputy of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit. “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (e) of the State Corporations Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining appoints Jinaro Kibet, Rita Achieng Okuthe, Winnie Mukami to be members of the Board of Kenya Pipeline Company,” read the gazette notice published on Wednesday, June 5.

She will serve in the position for three years from Thursday, June 6.